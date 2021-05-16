Report On Why Tamina Is Currently Being Pushed By WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tamina and Natalya won the WWE women’s tag team titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on May 14th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained why Tamina is now being pushed:

“Tamina’s push came because the fans started chanting her name at WrestleMania, the one night, or the two nights that you actually have fans, and they [WWE] went with it. That was one of the stories at WrestleMania, was, cult reason or whatever, irony or whatever, the crowd got behind her and the decision was made [to push her].”