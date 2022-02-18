Report On Why WWE Released Announcer Carlos Cabrera

As noted, Carlos Cabrera’s former broadcast partner Hugo Savinovich revealed earlier this week that Cabrera was released from his contract on Wednesday. He spent almost 30 years with the company as the lead Spanish-language announcer.

In an update, Cabrera’s release was an age-related decision, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that WWE was looking for someone younger to take Cabrera’s spot on the Spanish announce team.

Cabrera, age 62, had been the lead Spanish-language announcer for WWE since 1993, working with Savinovich from 1993-2011, and with Marcelo Rodriguez since 2011.