Report On WWE Reaction To Mick Foley Facebook Video

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook following the AEW All Out pay-per-view earlier and issued a “WWE – WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM” video. Foley talked about how WWE is no longer the company that talents aspire to make it to. He said the following-

“Hello, this is ‘The Hardcore Legend’ Mick Foley. I’d like to title this video, ‘WWE – We’ve Got a Problem’ because I think you do and that problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to. Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines, but part of it is a problem of your own making. I think younger talent sees the way that developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside, or in the case of Karrion Kross, greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. If I was an aspiring talent now, big league talent with a major decision to make, I’m not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me back in the day… that was a different time, different place. If it was today, I’m not sure I would trust the powers to be with my career in their hands, and until that changes, WWE – you’ve got a problem.”

In an update, it was noted by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men podcast that there were some people in WWE who were not happy with Foley’s comments. It was noted how there is an unspoken rule that WWE Legends are not to disparage the company, and apparently that’s how Foley’s comments were taken by some. Foley is currently signed to a “nostalgia contract” or a WWE Legends deal.

Foley appeared on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman this week and commented on the video when asked why he felt the need to post it. He responded-

“The only deal I have with WWE is a Legends deal. They do pay people to be consultants, and if I was being paid to be a consultant, I would say, ‘WWE, we’ve got a problem’. I’m just putting myself in the place of a top-tier Superstar who has a decision to make, and I would look at how AEW has treated their recent acquisitions and I would compare it to how WWE has treated a few of their recent, as in development, talents brought up to the main roster. And I would say, ‘I don’t know if I want to gamble to such an extent that I’m willing to have everything I’ve done watered down or made a joke of.’ If somebody is a more intriguing character in NXT than they are in WWE, and it seems almost by design, I think that’s a big, big problem.”

