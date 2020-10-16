Report On WWE’s Post-Draft Plans For Several Top Superstars

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote about WWE’s post-Draft storyline plans for several superstars.

* As PWMania.com previously reported, Big E is expected to continue getting a singles push and Meltzer wrote that “the idea is to get him out of the comedic mode.”

* Seth Rollins moving to Smackdown was considered to be the “replacement” for AJ Styles going back to RAW. The Mysterio family and Murphy went to Smackdown since the storyline with Rollins isn’t finished.

* At this time, Braun Strowman is considered to be a heel on RAW although that could change since RAW is short on top-tier babyfaces.

* Lars Sullivan was reportedly ready to return “for some time” but WWE waited until the Draft to bring him back. Sullivan’s “monster” push is expected to continue with him and Strowman purposely being kept on separate brands.