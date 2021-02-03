Report: Only Two Men’s Royal Rumble Competitors Under Age Of 30

The field for WWE’s 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match was the oldest in the history of the match. Out of 30 competitors in the Men’s Rumble, just two Superstars were under 30 years of age, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Those Superstars are Dominik Mysterio, who is 23, and Otis, who is 29.

It was noted that the second-oldest Men’s Rumble Match took place in 2020.

The 2021 Women’s Rumble Match featured just 6 out of 30 competitors that are under 30 years of age. Shotzi Blackheart is 28, Toni Storm is 25, Peyton Royce is 28, Liv Morgan is 26, Rhea Ripley is 24, and Alexa Bliss is 29.

The Women’s Rumble winner, Bianca Belair, is 31 years old, while the Men’s Rumble winner, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, is 47.