Report: Paul Heyman Off The Talking Smack Show

WWE has reportedly removed Paul Heyman from the Talking Smack show, according to the Wrestling Observer.

The change is said to be permanent, not just a one week thing. There is no real reason for the change past a company decision.

Heyman began co-hosting Talking Smack with Kayla Braxton last November. However, last Saturday’s show featured Pat McAfee filling in for Heyman.

Talking Smack originally aired from August 2016 until July 2017, after SmackDown, until it was changed to just a post-pay-per-view show for a few episodes. WWE then brought Talking Smack back in late August 2020, as a Saturday morning show with Braxton and Xavier Woods hosting. Heyman was brought on in November 2020.

There is no word yet on if McAfee will be a permanent co-host to Braxton, but we will keep you updated.

