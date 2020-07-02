Report: People With WWE Not Happy With Taz Promo

Taz accused WWE of running “a sloppy shop” during last night’s AEW Dynamite promo with Brian Cage, and it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer, that people in WWE are upset about the comment.

Taz was speaking on Cage vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley being pushed back because Moxley has time off because his wife Renee Young has CoronaVirus, even though Moxley has tested negative. Cage vs. Mox was pushed back because of the concern and Taz mentioned how “we don’t run a sloppy shop” in reference to AEW.

Here is video from the segment-