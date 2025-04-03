Report: Planned WrestleMania 41 Nightly Cards Revealed

WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to take place over two nights—Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025—live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the official match card has yet to be confirmed, a new report from WrestleVotes has provided insight into WWE’s current working plans for the two-night spectacle.

The report, shared via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, revealed the tentative match lineup for each night, while also emphasizing that changes are still possible as WWE finalizes the event.

“According to sources, below is how the individual nights of WrestleMania are currently placed:

Night 1 – CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton.

Night 2 – John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY, AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul.

While still two weeks out, it’s possible plans and ideas can change, but this is the format creative is working with.”

If this layout holds, WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to deliver blockbuster matchups across both nights, blending dream bouts, title defenses, and high-stakes showdowns involving both full-time stars and returning legends.

WWE is expected to begin officially announcing matches soon as the road to WrestleMania continues to unfold.

Here are the matches announced thus far:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. John Cena

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

GUNTHER (champion) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Tiffany Stratton (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair

Singles Match:

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Triple Threat Match:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Singles Match:

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul