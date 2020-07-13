Report: Planned WWE SummerSlam Card “Torn Up”

WWE has reportedly scrapped two major matches from the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view. @WrestleVotes reports that the projected SummerSlam card that WWE creative had in place months ago has been “torn up.”

WWE apparently had big Summerslam plans for Edge but his triceps injury played a big part in WWE changing the card. Edge suffered the injury during the recent Backlash loss to Randy Orton, and is expected to be out of action until early 2021. Edge vs. Orton had been rumored for Summerslam. Another factor in WWE doing away with the planned SummerSlam card is the lack of fans in the crowd. It was noted that no fans in the crowd means WWE has little desire to have Brock Lesnar on the show.

SummerSlam is scheduled for 8/23 at the WWE Performance Center. It was originally announced for the TD Garden in Boston but the location was changed due to the CoronaVirus.