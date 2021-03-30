Report: Possible Reason For No Match On The WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Pre-Show

WWE officials are apparently considering something major for the first Superstar ring entrance back in front of fans at WrestleMania 37.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE may not feature a match on the Kickoff pre-show for Night One of WrestleMania 37 because the first entrance back in front of fans in being looked at as a huge deal. Nothing had been decided as of today, but it was described as a conversation that is definitely happening within WWE creative.

WWE currently has the WrestleMania 37 Night One and Night Two start times at 8pm ET, but they have also confirmed that the two-night Kickoff will air on the WWE website, Peacock/WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. It’s possible that the Kickoff will begin at 6:30 or 7pm ET to go with doors opening at 4:30pm and the local start time of 6:30pm.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.