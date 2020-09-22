Report: Recent Coronavirus Outbreak In NXT

There was another outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests within WWE NXT recently.

Florida reporter Jon Alba reports that the outbreak may have had a “decent effect” on creative plans

It was originally reported by Fightful that several WWE Performance Center classes at the makeshift facility were canceled due to the outbreak, which happened over the past few weeks. Alba added that sources reported to him how some people have gotten relaxed with mask wearing, especially in spots where some people congregate and there was some concern over that. Some of the policies for the Performance Center include mandating masks while outside of the ring, but not while performing inside the ring or in the gym area.

People in NXT were still testing positive for the coronavirus as recently as this weekend. It was believed that a Performance Center Coach may have accidentally spread the virus.

Stay tuned for updates.