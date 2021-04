Former RETRIBUTION member Reckoning (Mia Yim) is reportedly switching to WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports that the move has been confirmed internally.

There is no word on when Reckoning will make her SmackDown debut.

RETRIBUTION split up a few weeks ago. T-Bar and Mace are apparently serving as henchmen for MVP on RAW. Mustafa Ali is on his own and Slapjack has not been since then.

