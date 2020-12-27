Report Regarding Charlotte’s Return, Latest Update On Davey Boy Jr.

– According to a report on Fightful Select, WWE had not figured out plans for Charlotte Flair’s return when the Nia Jax vs. Lana feud started. It’s believed that the decision to have Charlotte replace Lana at the WWE TLC PPV wasn’t made until after the Survivor Series PPV. It’s being said that several people on the RAW roster were “left in the dark” about Charlotte’s return.

– During an appearance on The Dropkick Podcast, WWE Producer Tyson Kidd talked about Davey Boy Smith Jr. possibly returning to the company:

“Man, I’ve been trying to convince him to come back for a very long time, and I’ve never left. I’m waiting on this guy to come back. He’s funny. He’s always been this way his whole life and it’s all the credit to him. He kind of always – and I mean this in a positive way – marches to the beat of his own drum, and he does his own thing. He’s not easily swayed, which I really like about him. It’s not like I just talked to him one day and [said] “hey man come back here” and then he goes ‘okay,’ and then comes back and a month later he’s unhappy.”

