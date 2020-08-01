Report Regarding Lower Card WWE Stars Being Pushed

As previously reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Edge and Daniel Bryan both have “significant” creative influence in WWE at the moment. Meltzer noted that “the term I was given is they were part of the writing teams of the respective shows right now.”

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting that wrestlers such as Gran Metalik and Shorty G have been utilized as of late due to Bryan. A source noted to Davis that Vince McMahon has been more open to “out-of-the-box” ideas in order to improve television viewership. Davis noted the following via the source:

“Fans should expect to see more underused talent on shows in the coming weeks. There has also been talk of having Chad Gable drop the ‘Shorty G’ gimmick.”