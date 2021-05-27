Report Regarding WWE’s Latest Efforts To Push International Stars

During Wrestling Observer Radio, F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer talked about Xia Li’s current push on the WWE NXT brand:

“The deal with Xia Li – in WWE right now, there’s a big movement to have international stars for certain markets. But they have this idea, but then like with Mansoor, they have the idea but then they won’t go with them which is very weird, but they want a Latin star besides Rey Mysterio because Rey’s 46 years old. They really want Indian stars, which is why we got freakin’ Jinder [Mahal] again, and then they want Chinese stars, and that’s where Xia comes in.”

“Xia’s got some charisma, she’s got the martial arts ability, when she does her stuff it kinda looks good and everything. I don’t know if she can make it or not. But that’s the whole thing, she’s a project. Mercedes (Martinez) has been around for probably close to 20 years, so Mercedes’ job is to help season Xia Li. So that’s why they’re doing that program now.”