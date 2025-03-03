Report: Rey Fenix Released From AEW, Now A Free Agent

PWInsider.com has confirmed that Rey Fenix has been released from AEW and is now a free agent.

Speculation about Fenix’s status began on Monday when fans noticed that he had been removed from AEW’s official roster page. This followed a report from Bryan Alvarez indicating that more AEW releases could be on the way this month.

Typically, when a wrestler is removed from AEW’s website, it signals their departure from the company—a pattern seen recently with Miro, Ricky Starks, and Malakai Black.

Fenix had reportedly been waiting for his contract to expire, but AEW extended his deal due to time missed from injury. The belief is that the extension added nearly a year to his contract. Now that his time with AEW has officially ended, many expect him to reunite with Penta El Zero M as the Lucha Bros. WWE has shown interest in both brothers, with Penta already gaining momentum since making his WWE debut.

As of now, neither Fenix nor AEW have publicly confirmed his release.