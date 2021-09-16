Report: Rhino Signs New Impact Wrestling Deal

Veteran pro wrestler Rhino has re-signed with Impact Wrestling. There is no word on the length of the deal, PWInsider reports that just recently the two sides agreed on contract terms.

Rhino is currently a member of the Violent By Design stable with Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering. The group held the Impact World Tag Team Titles for 61 days this past summer before dropping them to The Good Brothers at Slammiversary on July 17.

This new deal comes after Rhino returned to Impact on July 7, 2019 at Slammiversary, while still under contract to WWE. His WWE contract expired on July 17, but WWE reportedly knew about the Slammiversary appearance, which was done in all black and under a mask, and they had no issue with it. It was reported that Rhino turned down a new contract from WWE, which included more than double what his downside guarantee was. Rhino said he wanted to leave because he wasn’t being used, and because of his new Big Daddy’s Boat Yard business.