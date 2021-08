Ric Flair is reportedly no longer with WWE. Flair requested his release and it was granted, effective today.

The Nature Boy signed a new deal with WWE in 2020 after his last contract expired at the end of 2019. Flair was involved in a RAW relationship storyline earlier this year with daughter Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans, but that was nixed when Evans announced her legitimate pregnancy.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.

