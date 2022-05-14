Report: Ric Flair Training For His Return To Action

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who turned 73 back in February, is training to wrestle again for the first time since 2011, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

There’s no word yet on where Flair’s in-ring return might occur, or who he will be working with, but we’ve noted how Flair posted video of an in-ring training session with AEW star Jay Lethal back on April 18. Flair posted a “Round 2” video with Lethal earlier this week. You can see both of the Flair-Lethal videos below.

Flair tweeted a clip from the second training session with Lethal today, as seen below, and commented on in-ring fundamentals.

“Like I Said- It’s All About The Fundamentals. If You Can’t Punch, You Can’t Kick, You Can’t Work! WOOOOO! @TheLethalJay,” Flair wrote.

Flair noted during a November 2021 episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast that he “absolutely” could wrestle another match as he’s in better shape than he was more than 20 years ago when he and Sting wrestled on the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro on March 26, 2001.

“Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro,” Flair said on the November 2021 podcast. He added, “WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.”

Flair had his retirement match back at WWE WrestleMania 24 in 2008, losing to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He worked an Unsanctioned Match against current RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton the following year on RAW, and then worked four matches with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on the Hulkamania tour of Australia in November 2009. Flair also worked 11 matches for TNA/Impact Wrestling in 2010 and 2011, with his last match coming as a loss to WWE Hall of Famer Sting on the September 15, 2011 edition of Impact. Flair suffered an arm injury in that bout, which was heavily criticized and needed to be edited.

Flair received his WWE release back in August 2011 after being unhappy with creative decisions. He went on to make special appearances at the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show and the AAA Triplemania XXIX event.