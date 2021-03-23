Report: Rob Van Dam To Be Inducted In The WWE Hall Of Fame

ECW Original Rob Van Dam is reportedly going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. It was reported today by Fightful Select that WWE plans to induct the former ECW, WCW, WWE and Impact/TNA star during WrestleMania 37 Weekend as a part of the 2021 Class.

RVD has a new WWE Icons documentary that is set to premiere in the next few weeks. It was noted that this episode is scheduled to include the news of the Hall of Fame induction.

Van Dam most recently wrestled for Impact in 2020. His last WWE run was in 2014 but he made a special appearance at the RAW Reunion show in July 2019.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Week.