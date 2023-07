Zack Clayton is now “#AllElite.”

Fightful Select is reporting that the pro wrestling veteran has signed a full-time, tier-one, contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Clayton announced back in November that a deal had been inked but it was unknown for how long and whether it was only for a select amount of time.

Outside of challenging HOOK for the FTW Championship on AEW Rampage back in 2022, Clayton had primarily worked on the now defunct AEW DARK YouTube series.