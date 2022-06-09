Report: Roman Reigns No Longer Scheduled For WWE Money in the Bank

This year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view will be without the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be on the show, according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. The news has also been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The plans for the Reigns were changed as they moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller and inside T-Mobile Arena, according to Barrasso.

It’s unclear why he’s no longer on the show’s schedule. Reigns was supposed to face Riddle at Money in the Bank, Randy Orton at SummerSlam, and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, respectively. The match with McIntyre is all but confirmed, as McIntyre issued a challenge for the September event last Friday on SmackDown. The Orton vs. Reigns match appears to be on, but if it takes place, the Riddle match will have to be on a different show.

Money In The Bank is the company’s “big 5” show, so they’ll need some star power at the top of the line-up. Although Cody Rhodes teased that he would still be involved in the MITB Ladder Match, there are issues about whether he could get cleared for that show following surgery for his torn pec. Rhodes was pushed as the top star for Money in the Bank in advertising material.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns’ new WWE contract requires that he will compete in fewer live events, television appearances, and pay-per-view events. Money In The Bank will be broadcast live from Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 2nd, 2022.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.