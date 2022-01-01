Roman Reigns Off Tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV Due To Positive COVID Test

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been pulled from tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Reigns was kept off the recent WWE live events as a COVID-19 precautionary measure, but Fightful Select reported this evening that he will not be working tonight’s pay-per-view due to COVID-19 protocols. WWE has since confirmed the change, and that Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E.

Reigns took to Twitter to comment on being pulled, confirming that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible,” Reigns wrote.

It was noted by Fightful that WWE is set on making the WWE Title match a good one, as a make-good to fans for pulling Reigns. WWE originally had plans for Reigns vs. Lesnar, to build to a WrestleMania 38 match between the two, but there’s no word on when that will be happening.

