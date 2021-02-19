Report: Sammy Guevara Suggested X-Division Championship Storyline To Impact

AEW star Sammy Guevara reportedly wanted to bring Impact Wrestling’s X Division Title back to AEW Dynamite with him. As noted earlier, it’s now believed that Guevara will not be working with Impact after there was heat due to how he suggested changes to creative plans before he was to work the Impact TV tapings from February 9 through February 11. Guevara landed in Nashville and was told he wasn’t needed, and reportedly had heat from both sides.

In an update, there was talk that Guevara was scheduled to be a part of a six-man tag team match that would’ve aired on next Tuesday’s Impact episode, where the winning team would then advance to a Triple Threat to determine a new #1 contender to TJP’s X Division Title. According to F4Wonline.com, Guevara was reportedly set to team with Chris Bey and Ace Austin to face Trey Miguel, Josh Alexander and Willie Mack. We noted before that the originally planned spot for Guevara went to Black Taurus of The Decay. Now we know that Austin and Bey are teaming with Taurus next week, not Guevara.

Guevara reportedly suggested that he win the X Division Title and then return to AEW Dynamite with it. The pitch was that Guevara would never lose the title, and it would be stripped at some point, then put up for grabs in a tournament with Impact wrestlers. Guevara was scheduled to win three matches at the Impact tapings. AEW’s Chris Jericho and Impact Co-Executive Vice President Don Callis reportedly came up with the initial angle for Guevara in Impact, and whatever happened with Guevara getting heat also made them look bad.

It was also noted that Guevara was only scheduled for the Impact TV tapings that ran from February 9 through February 11. There is no word on what is planned for the future between AEW and Impact, but word is that Guevara will not be involved.