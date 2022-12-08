Report: Sasha Banks Expected to Be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January

According to a report from PWInsider, Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome.

It is not confirmed whether Banks will be wrestling at the event, but PWInsider has been told by several sources close to the situation that NJPW will bring her in.

Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, had recently teased the idea of wrestling former WWE star KAIRI for the STARDOM Promotion. KAIRI will be defending her IWGP Women’s Title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 against Tam Nakano. We could very well see Banks appear and challenge the winner of that match.

Banks has not had a match since she and Naomi walked out of a Smackdown TV Taping back in May 2022 due to both feeling disrespected as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. As of this writing, Banks remains listed in the WWE.com active roster.

