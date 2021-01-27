Report: “Scary” Finish Considered For The Men’s Royal Rumble?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WrestleVotes has issued a new report on a finish being considered for the men’s Royal Rumble Match at Sunday’s PPV. Details are limited at this point but it appears a unique finish is being at least considered for the match. A source reportedly said the following:

“There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR