Report: “Scary” Finish Considered For The Men’s Royal Rumble?

WrestleVotes has issued a new report on a finish being considered for the men’s Royal Rumble Match at Sunday’s PPV. Details are limited at this point but it appears a unique finish is being at least considered for the match. A source reportedly said the following:
“There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration”
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 27, 2021