Report: Several WWE Superstars Released

The following WWE stars were released Thursday night, according to several sources:

-John Morrison

-Drake Maverick

-Shane Thorne

-Jaxson Ryker

-Tegan Nox

-Top Dolla

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that “John Laurinaitis cited budget cuts as the reason within the e-mail” that was sent out regarding the releases. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote that he was told “many within the company were blindsided by this set of releases.” Zarian added that “the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward.”

When I spoke to a very reliable source at WWE last week the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward. #wwe — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) November 19, 2021

