Report: Shane McMahon Planned For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Shane McMahon has been away from WWE for almost one year now, but Ringside News now reports that he is scheduled for Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

There is no word on if McMahon is back for WrestleMania 38 Season, but we will keep you updated.

McMahon has not wrestled since losing the Steel Cage Match to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. Before that, he had been away since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens on the October 4 SmackDown episode, which was the FOX premiere.

As reported earlier today, there are also plans for rapper Bad Bunny to work the 30-Man Rumble Match on Saturday.