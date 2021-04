Former Retribution member Slapjack (Shane Thorne) is reportedly headed to the WWE SmackDown brand.

It was reported earlier that Reckoning (Mia Yim) is being moved from RAW to SmackDown. Now PWInsider reports that Slapjack is also switching brands.

There is no confirmation on when Reckoning and Slapjack will debut on SmackDown, or if they will keep the gimmicks from Retribution.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on the former Retribution members.