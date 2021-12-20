Report: Steve Austin Wanted For WrestleMania 38 Appearance

WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is reportedly being discussed for a WrestleMania 38 appearance. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 20, 2021

Stone Cold has not appeared for WWE since the 3/16/2020 RAW episode for 3:16 Day.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas Texas.

