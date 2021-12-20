Report: Steve Austin Wanted For WrestleMania 38 Appearance

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is reportedly being discussed for a WrestleMania 38 appearance. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

Stone Cold has not appeared for WWE since the 3/16/2020 RAW episode for 3:16 Day.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas Texas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR