Report: Talking Smack Returning To WWE Network This Weekend

Talking Smack is reportedly returning to the WWE Network this weekend. It was reported earlier this month that WWE was considering a return for the popular post-SmackDown talk show. Now Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the Talking Smack return episode is being filmed tonight after the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. While Talking Smack is being filmed later tonight, it likely will not air on the WWE Network until some time on Saturday to ensure SmackDown has the chance to air in all markets.

There’s no word yet on who will be hosting Talking Smack. Renee Young previously hosted the show but she is reportedly finishing up with WWE this weekend. Renee had several co-hosts at different periods, most notably Daniel Bryan. The Miz, Shane McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer JBL also served as her co-hosts.