Report: Tasha Steelz Hurt At Impact TV Taping

Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz was reportedly hurt during a scary moment at Sunday’s Impact TV tapings from Poughkeepsie, NY.

The incident occurred while Steelz and Savannah Evans were teaming against The Decay’s Havok and Rosemary, according to PWInsider. Steelz apparently landed wrong during a spot and was said to be “out of it” after that. One source believed the bad bump was on the outside where Steelz took a clothesline and bumped too high, then hit her head, but another source did not believe that this was the moment of impact.

Steelz tagged out to Evans, and was then tossed out to the floor, where she remained. Steelz was checked out by medical personnel while Evans finished the match alone. Steelz was then helped to the back by medics and referee Brandon Tolle. Steelz later left the arena on her own, and her condition has not been confirmed.

The Steelz and Evans vs. Decay match is set to air on Thursday’s Impact. Steelz retained her title over Rosemary at the Rebellion pay-per-view last Saturday.