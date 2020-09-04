Report: Taz Still Owns The Copyright On The FTW Championship

As many of you know by now, AEW has been using the FTW Championship in a storyline with Brian Cage. For what it’s worth, Taz is still legally in control of the title. According to Pwinsider, Taz designed and created the title in 1998 during his ECW run and he still owns the copyright on the design and the name of the title.

During Thursday’s conference call with the media to promote AEW All Out, Tony Khan said he was considering a pilot for a series that would include the championship.

Cage has already defended the title in AEW during a match against Brian Pillman Jr.