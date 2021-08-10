Report: Tensions High At Capitol Wrestling Center For NXT Taping

Tensions are reportedly high today at the Capitol Wrestling Center as the NXT brand prepares to air a live episode on the USA Network tonight. WrestleVotes filed the following report this afternoon-

The mood at the PC today ahead of tonight’s NXT show…. hooooooo boy. Tensions running high to say the least. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 10, 2021

WWE released 13 NXT talents on Friday and it’s believed that major changes are coming soon for the brand. Talent released on Friday were Bronson Reed, Desmond Troy, Tyler Rust, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Zechariah Smith, Giant Zanjeer, Kona Reeves, and referee Stephon Smith.

Remember to join us tonight on PWMania.com for live NXT coverage and the latest news.