Report: The Fiend vs. Randy Orton Gimmick Match In The Works For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly has plans for a big gimmick match between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. There’s no word yet on what the stipulation will be, but Ringside News reports that this will be “another crazy gimmick match” between the two RAW Superstars.

Last night’s RAW went off the air with Orton teasing that he was about to drop a match on gasoline that Alexa Bliss had poured all over and around herself. It was noted that this cliffhanger ending has to do with the next Wyatt vs. Orton match, and that there’s more to come. Orton defeated The Fiend in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view earlier this month. Wyatt has been off TV since then to sell the fire attack, but Bliss has kept the feud going for him.

The WWE Royal Rumble PPV is scheduled for 1/31 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida. Stay tuned to PWMania for more news on the PPV.