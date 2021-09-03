Report: The Miz To Appear On “Dancing With The Stars”

The Miz has been cast for the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars reality competition series according to PWInsider. The season is scheduled to begin on Thursday September 30th.

It looks like Miz’s role on DWTS is why he missed this week’s RAW. As noted, Miz vs. John Morrison had been announced the week before but it did not happen and Miz was not there.

ABC is expected to announce the DWTS cast in the next few weeks. Singer Jojo Siwa has already been confirmed for the show.

Miz joins Nikki Bella, Stacy Keibler & Chris Jericho as celebrities who performed on Dancing with the Stars while affiliated with WWE.