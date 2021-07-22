Report: The Rock’s WWE Return Date Set

Former WWE Champion The Rock is reportedly set to return at the WWE Survivor Series PPV in November.

Andrew Zarian reported on today’s Mat Men podcast that WWE wants Rock to return at the Survivor Series to begin the build for his planned WrestleMania 38 match with Roman Reigns.

It was also reported that The Rock is expected to appear on both of WWE’s brand/TV shows and that USA Network wants The Rock to appear on the post-Survivor Series RAW episode.

The Survivor Series is reportedly scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. WWE has not confirmed that location or the date yet.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.