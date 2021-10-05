Report: The Street Profits Almost Split Up In The WWE Draft

WWE reportedly considered singles runs for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins coming out of the 2021 WWE Draft.

As noted, the 1st pick of the fourth round on Monday’s WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW saw the red brand select The Street Profits to come over from SmackDown. This came after RAW’s 2nd pick of the first round on last Friday’s SmackDown saw the red brand draft Ford’s wife, Bianca Belair.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there was serious consideration put into breaking up The Street Profits. The idea was that Ford would have moved to RAW, without Dawkins but with Belair, while Dawkins would have stayed on SmackDown. The split talk lessened over the course of last week and instead, WWE officials decided at Friday’s SmackDown to split T-BAR and MACE instead. The Draft picks announced on Saturday’s Talking Smack episode included T-BAR staying on RAW, and SmackDown selecting MACE.

