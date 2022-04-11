Report: The Undertaker To Host Podcast For WWE And Peacock

WWE and Peacock have reportedly convinced The Undertaker to host a new podcast show that would be like Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

In a show similar to that of Broken Skull Sessions, Peacock & WWE have convinced The Undertaker to enter the podcasting world. Source states his new show should begin airing within the next few months. A fascinating concept that was unfathomable just a few years back. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 11, 2022

There is no word on the name or premiere date for Undertaker’s new show but stay tuned to PWMania.com as we will keep you updated on the latest.