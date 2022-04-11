Report: The Undertaker To Host Podcast For WWE And Peacock

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE and Peacock have reportedly convinced The Undertaker to host a new podcast show that would be like Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

There is no word on the name or premiere date for Undertaker’s new show but stay tuned to PWMania.com as we will keep you updated on the latest.

