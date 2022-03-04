Report: Thunder Rosa Injured On AEW Dynamite

Thunder Rosa was reportedly injured just days before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Wednesday’s go-home edition of AEW Dynamite saw Rosa and Mercedes Martinez defeat Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Rosa suffered some sort of injury during that bout.

There’s no word yet on details of the injury, or the severity, but the report noted that Rosa will still work Sunday’s title match with Baker.

Rosa’s left leg was taped up going into Wednesday’s match, leading to speculation on a possibly hamstring or thigh injury.

Stay tuned for more.