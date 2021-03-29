Report: Titus O’Neil To Receive Warrior Award At The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil is scheduled to receive the Warrior Award of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Titus has been scheduled to receive the Warrior Award for this year since it was decided on in February, according to Fightful Select. There is no word on when the announcement will be made, but it should come this week some time.

Titus has already been announced as a WrestleMania 37 host, along with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Titus often makes headlines in the Tampa area, where he lives, as he does a lot of good for the community through his Bullard Family Foundation. He previously played in the Arena Football League for the Tampa Bay Storm team. Titus has been with WWE since signing a developmental deal in 2009. He is a former FCW Florida Tag Team Champion, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, and the inaugural WWE 24/7 Champion. He has not wrestled much in 2018, 2019, and 2020. His last match came on the November 9, 2020 RAW show, where he lost to current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was then the United States Champion. The week before that Titus defeated Erik on WWE Main Event.

WWE introduced the Warrior Award in 2015, in honor of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior. The award is to honor those who have shown unwavering strength and perseverance, and those who live life with the courage and compassion that embodies the spirit of Warrior. Past recipients include Connor “The Crusher” Michalek in 2015; Joan Lunden in 2016; Eric LeGrand in 2017; Jarrius “JJ” Robertson in 2018; Sue Aitchison in 2019.