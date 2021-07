Toni Storm has been working as a heel on NXT as of late, but word now is that current creative plans have her working as a babyface on SmackDown, according to PWInsider.

Storm will make her SmackDown debut during this Friday’s episode.

WWE began airing vignettes for Storm’s SmackDown debut back on July 9. She worked a RAW dark match on July 5, defeating the returning Nox. Her last NXT TV match came on May 18, a win over NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark.