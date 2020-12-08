Report: Tony Khan Appearing On Impact

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan is reportedly set to appear during tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode. It was reported by HeelByNature that Khan will appear on tonight’s show with AEW announcer Tony Schiavone via “paid advertisement” to promote Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

As noted, tonight’s Impact episode will see the new AEW – Impact working relationship continue as fans get their first look at new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Omega will be appearing in a pre-recorded segment with Impact Co-Vice President Don Callis, who is working as his manager for this new interpromotional storyline.

Regarding tonight’s segment with Khan, it was noted that he will speak on Omega’s actions from last week’s Dynamite, and his title win over Jon Moxley. Khan reportedly stated that he could have stopped Omega from appearing on Impact programming. Khan will also invite Omega and Callis to appear on this week’s Dynamite episode.