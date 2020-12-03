Report: Triple H Being At This Week’s WWE RAW Was A “Breath Of Fresh Air,” Bruce Prichard

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard continues to have heat in the WWE locker room.

We noted earlier this week, via PWInsider, that WWE’s creative direction currently falls directly under Prichard and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. It was noted that some people are describing Prichard as the most powerful person in WWE right now, other than a McMahon family member. Prichard’s word has been described as “very much the gospel” for Vince. It was also said that creatively, everything is flowing through Prichard right now. Prichard being in this position has led to a lot of heat and frustration towards him among talents, at least privately.

PWMania.com also reported, via Ringside News, that Prichard is “terribly unpopular” with WWE talents, and one main reason for that is how he handles his role of Executive Director.

A tenured member of the WWE writing team noted that “everyone in that position has to be a bit of bullshit artist,” but the issue with Prichard has to do with how he “openly plays games with people’s lives.”

It was also said that Prichard will set up talent and then he “stooges off a story to Vince designed to push an agenda.” Prichard will reportedly do this by either pushing people he wants to see elevated in the company, or by burying other talents that he wants to bury for “no reason.”

Triple H was backstage for this week’s RAW while Prichard was not, and this was described as a “breath of fresh air” to several people.

