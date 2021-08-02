Report: TV Networks Disappointed At Bray Wyatt’s WWE Departure

WWE’s TV partners are reportedly frustrated over the release of Bray Wyatt. As noted, WWE announced on Saturday that Wyatt has been released from the company. It was noted WWE officials cited budget cuts as the reason for Wyatt’s departure.

In an update, there is said to be “a lot of frustration” from the networks WWE works with, presumably NBCUniversal/USA Network and FOX, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

One network source reportedly said, “Bray’s released is really disappointing and a little scary that top stars are being let go.”

