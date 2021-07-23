Report: Two Companies Interested In Signing Buddy Murphy

Former WWE star Buddy Murphy was one of the wrestlers released by WWE on 6/2, and he is also one of the names many expect to sign with Impact or AEW, or perhaps NJPW, once his non-compete clause expires in late August.

Now it’s being reported that both AEW and Impact have interest in signing Murphy, according to the Wrestling Observer.

There is on word on which promotion Murphy is interested in working with or what his post-WWE plans are but reports indicate that he will have no trouble finding work.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.