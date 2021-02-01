Report: Upbeat Locker Room Mood At The WWE Royal Rumble

The mood backstage at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was a positive one.

The backstage vibe at Tropicana Field was said to be the most upbeat locker room that one source has seen in a long time, according to @Wrestlevotes.

It was noted that the mood is often upbeat this time of year due to WrestleMania season kicking off, but the source added that “The Road to WrestleMania” has real meaning this year as it’s also serving as “a small light at the end of a dark tunnel” as WWE continues to deal with COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges.