Report: USA Wants Dark Content On RAW To Help With Ratings

USA Network officials are reportedly upset with the recent ratings/viewership on WWE RAW.

As reported before, Monday’s TLC go-home edition of RAW drew an average of 1.527 million viewers, down 12% from last week’s 1.737 million viewers. Monday’s show drew a new all-time low in total viewership, a new all-time low in viewership for each hour, and a new all-time low in the key demographic. Furthermore, last week’s AEW Dynamite episode drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which beat every hour of this week’s RAW in that same demo.

In an update, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT the USA Network is furious with the drop in ratings, and they want more dark and violent content on RAW. The source said-

“USA Network are furious. They want more adult content. Not sexy adult, but dark and violent adult.”

The source also reportedly said WWE hopes the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV will be something of a “big reset” for everything.