Report: Velveteen Dream Back At The WWE Performance Center

NXT wrestler The Velveteen Dream is reportedly back at the WWE Performance Center this week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dream has been away from the PC for a few months but he has been at the facility this week. As reported before here on PWMania, Dream was also backstage for Monday’s RAW in Tampa but he was never booked to appear. There has been no update on why he was at RAW or why he is at the PC this week.

Velveteen Dream has not appeared on NXT since losing to Adam Cole on the 12/23/2020 episode.