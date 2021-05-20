Report: Velveteen Dream Released By WWE

WWE reportedly released Velveteen Dream from his NXT contract today, according to PWInsider. No other details were provided.

Dream was backstage for the 5/10 RAW show, but never scheduled to appear on TV. He had also been back at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, after being away for some time. Following some controversies and an injury in 2020, Dream had not appeared on NXT TV since losing to Adam Cole on the December 23 episode.

Dream signed with WWE in October 2015 after appearing as a contestant on the 6th season of WWE Tough Enough earlier that year.

